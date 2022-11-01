Not Available

Ananda Thandavam (English: Happy Dance) is a 2009 Tamil-language film adaptation of the Sujatha Rangarajan serialized novel Pirivom Santhippom, directed by A.R. Gandhi Krishna and produced by Oscar V. Ravichandran of Aascar Films.[1][2] This is one of the love stories by the late author Sujatha.The characters Raghu (Siddharth Venugopal) & Madhumitha (Tamanna Bhatia): their love story captured so many hearts that writer Sujatha, who had initially finished the first novel, started the second part due to high demand from readers.