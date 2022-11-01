Not Available

Ananda Thandavam

  • Family
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Ananda Thandavam (English: Happy Dance) is a 2009 Tamil-language film adaptation of the Sujatha Rangarajan serialized novel Pirivom Santhippom, directed by A.R. Gandhi Krishna and produced by Oscar V. Ravichandran of Aascar Films.[1][2] This is one of the love stories by the late author Sujatha.The characters Raghu (Siddharth Venugopal) & Madhumitha (Tamanna Bhatia): their love story captured so many hearts that writer Sujatha, who had initially finished the first novel, started the second part due to high demand from readers.

Cast

Siddharth VenugopalRaghu
Tamanna BhatiaMadhumitha
Rukmini VijayakumarRatna
RishiRadhakrishnan
Krishnakumar Ramakumar
Charle

View Full Cast >

Images