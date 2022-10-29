Not Available

Anandha Thollai is about a missing son from a royalty who is targeted by enemies not to be given the throne and his love in the ensuing drama. The movie has been shot in Chennai, Pollachi, Udumalai Pettai and Mysore in 90 days. Vani Viswanath can be seen on the silver screen after a long time. The music of Anandha Thollai has been composed by Ali Mirsa who was earlier an assistant of AR Rahman. Lyricists for this movie are Viveka, Kalai Kumar, Sarathi and Dhiraviyan. The editing department is headed by Udaya Shankar and camera has been handled by David. Anandha Thollai is to be released in the month of November.