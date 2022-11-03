Not Available

Tirupathi (Mammootty) is the eldest of four brothers and the head of a respected family in the village. He has struggled to bring his family out of poverty and put his other two brothers, Kannan (Abbas) and Surya (Shyam Ganesh), through college. His younger brother Madhavan (Murali) has provided able support. Tirupathi marries Bharathi (Devayani) who fits into the family admirably. But the arrival of Renuka (Rambha) as Madhavan's wife signals the start of problems as she doesn't like her husband's obeisance to Tirupati. Kannan falls in love with the village rich man's daughter Viji (Sneha) but is willing to give her up to save his family from the man's ire.