Anandhapurathu Veedu is a 2010 Indian Tamil supernatural mystery film directed by Tamil television director Naga, who has directed serials like Marmadesam, Vidathu Karuppu and Chidambara Rahasiyam. This film, Naga's feature film debut, stars Nandha and Chaya Singh in lead roles along with child artist Aryan, making his debut. Written by Naga, Sharath Haridasan and Indra Soundar Rajan and produced by director S. Shankar's S Pictures, Anandhapurathu Veedu was released on 9 July 2010