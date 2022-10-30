Anaparastasis: Life & Work of Jani Christou

Not Available

Even though today he remains a great stranger, Jani Christou (1926-1970) stands among the greatest figures of the 20th century music avant-garde. His work is characterized by a rare uniformity and consistency, regarding not only the pioneering means which he introduced in the world of sounds and the innovatory music systems, but also his own philosophical universe which runs through and inspires his compositions: the myth, the transcendent, the mysticism, the primordial, the ritual, the unapproachable, the panic, the hysteria... With Christou's early death in a tragic accident, on his birthday, in January 8th 1970, the world of contemporary music lost one of the most thrilling and provocative talents. The documentary attempts to illustrate the personality and the spirit of this great thinker of art and follow the path of his short life, which has always been interwoven with art and his meaning of offering to humanity and civilization.