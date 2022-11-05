Anarchy, U.S.A.

Not Available

A remarkable examination of the forces behind the Civil Rights Movement in 1960’s America. Drawing parallels between successful communist insurrections in China, Cuba, and Algeria; “Anarchy USA” attempts to convince its audience that revolutionary communism was using the noble fight for civil rights to foment racial tension and overthrow the US government. A treasure trove of rare archival footage from America’s most traumatic period of social upheaval. Featuring Ahmed Ben Bally, Julia Brown, Charles De Gaulle, Martin Luther King. (DVD blurb)