Anari No. 1

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Jyoti Pictures

Mistaken identity leads to laughs in this comedy starring Govinda as a hotel waiter named Raja who sets out to find a rich woman to marry. Sapna (Raveena Tandon) catches his eye, but she believes Raja is Rahul Saxena (also Govinda), a suave playboy and Raja's spitting image. When the error is revealed, she conspires with Raja and a friend to kidnap the real Rahul and send Raja to take his place. Simran and Arunai Irani co-star.

Cast

GovindaRaja/Rahul Saxena
Raveena TandonSapna
SimranSona
Aruna IraniMrs. Sharda Saxena
Kader KhanK.K.
Satish ShahSattar

