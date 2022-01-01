Not Available

Anastacia: Live at Last is a DVD collection from pop/rock music singer Anastacia, released on March 27, 2006. It is her first full live concert DVD. It includes footage from her Live at Last tour concerts in Berlin (Velodrom – October 24, 2004) and Munich (Olympiahalle – October 26, 2004). 01. Opening Sequence 02. Intro 03. Seasons Change 04. Why'd You Lie To Me 05. Sick And Tired 06. Secrets 07. Not That Kind 08. Funky Band Breakdown 09. Freak Of Nature 10. Ballet Interlude 11. Black Roses 12. You'll Never Be Alone 13. Heavy On My Heart 14. Welcome To My Truth 15. Underground Army 16. Who's Gonna Stop The Rain 17. Overdue Goodbye 18. Time 19. Left Outside Alone 20. I Do 21. Make a Difference Exit 22. Paid My Dues 23. I'm Outta Love