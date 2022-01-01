Not Available

Anastacia - The Video Collection movie was released Feb 24, 2004 by the Sony Music studio. One of the most popular solo-artists in Europe, Anastacia has won numerous awards for her talents, including the Best Female Pop prize at the 2001 MTV Europe Music awards. Anastacia - The Video Collection movie Her second album, "Freak of Nature" has sold more than 4 million copies worldwide, and she is poised to break her homeland of America for the first time. Anastacia - The Video Collection video Collecting videos from Anastacia's first two albums, this collection includes "I'm Outta Love," "Paid My Dues," "Not That Kind" and many more!