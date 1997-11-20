1997

This animated adventure retells the story of the lost daughter of Russia's last czar. The evil Rasputin places a curse on the Romanov family, and Anastasia and her grandmother, Empress Maria, get separated. After growing up in an orphanage, Anastasia encounters two Russian men seeking a reward offered by Empress Maria for the return of her granddaughter. The trio travels to Paris, where they find that the empress has grown skeptical of imposters.