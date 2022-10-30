Anathema: Universal

Not Available

In May 2012 Anathema released Weather Systems, the most acclaimed and successful album of the band's celebrated career. The album scored high in numerous critics end of year polls around the world and cemented the band's reputation as one of the most exciting and progressive band around. Following the release of the album the band embarked on a lengthy tour. The European leg opened with a triumphant one-off show at the ancient Roman theatre of Philippopolis with the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra in September 2012. This incredible show was documented by acclaimed filmmaker Lasse Hoile (Steven Wilson, Porcupine Tree, Opeth, Dream Theater), the stunning results of which will be released as Universal.