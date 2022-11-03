Anatole à la tour de Nesle

Not Available

The Town Crier tours the cobbled, centre gutter streets announcing midnight. The news circulates that the maiden will bestow favors on the suitor who pleases her at La Tour de Nesle. The burley character and the thin one race there and the heavy pushes the line of applicants out of the way and is pulled up to the ugly maiden's bed chamber, where he and his skinny rival perform impossible feats till they lose her favor and are dumped into the cellar. There they are chased by her, fallen after them in a sheet, before escaping.