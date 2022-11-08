Anatomia del miracolo

Not Available

Naples. A Virgin with bruise on her cheek who performs miracles. Three female characters, each connected to the Virgin in their own way but who never meet. Giusy, a girl in a wheelchair who had no right to a miracle; an atheist, free-spirited, and an anthropologist specializing in the worship of the Virgin Mary. Fabiana, a transsexual at the head of a troupe faithful supporters of the Virgin in a popular district of the city center. And Sue, a Korean pianist in search of a new direction for her life, teaching music to children in difficulty in a city far removed from her original culture. Each with their intimate wounds and each searching for a "miracle".