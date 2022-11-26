Anatomia do Fauno

Not Available

Inspired by Arthur Rimbaud's utopian poetics, who dreamed of a universal language without words that directly touches the senses, Anatomy of the Faun acts at the limits between theater and performance. It seeks to dissect the infernal seasons and illuminations of the contemporary homoerotic scene. The mythological figure of the Faun, removed from his natural environment and placed in a city like São Paulo, is a guiding thread for this journey through the shadows and articular lights of metropolitan nights. Walking from disease to cure, this Faun is guided to the anatomy of a body that overcomes the failures of our humanity you have consumed.