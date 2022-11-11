Anatomy of Sound

Not Available

Through minutiae explorations into the very microlevels of sound anatomy, through vocal investigations into, as well as the activation of, spatial premises and through the discovery of timbral qualities of objects, Song Circus masters an unusual audial vocabulary that expands the idea of what music can be. The Stavanger-based chamber ensemble Song Circus consists of five professional Norwegian singers, led by Liv Runesdatter, who specialise in contemporary music and improvisation. Song Circus has enduring relationships with several composers and creating artists. The ensemble has given life to an unusual and fascinating vocabulary of sound combined with rare musical precision.