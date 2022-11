Not Available

A man living in the USA is nauseated by the media power and Consumerism, decides to go to Cuba with the intention of meeting Fidel Castro. The man is looking for revolution and socialism for a better future for everybody... But he finds a different Cuba from what he thought. Nostalgic, sad, tired of a strong prohibitionist, and of a shortage of speaking and thinking freedom, for a difficult human situation (before a politic idea).