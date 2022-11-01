Not Available

Anbe Anbe is a Tamil Family Drama Film. Nambiar and his wife Manorama head a large family with their two sons, one daughter and their spouses and children. Shaam, one of their grandsons, is loved by all while Yugendran, who works in the city, is the black sheep of the family. Shaam and Sharmili, Nambiar's grand daugther fall in love but it soon develops into a love triangle when Yugendran starts believing Sharmili is in love with him and so falls for her too.