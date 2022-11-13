Not Available

Anche i piccioni vanno in paradiso

  • Animation

On a moonlit fall night, a priest races to the home of Mr. Moulin running a motorcycle off the road and arriving just in time to catch the old man as he falls from a chair on which he stacked books in order to reach a bottle of cognac. Mr. Moulin is a miser with a sock full of money that the priest would like to appropriate by selling the old man a space capsule that will take him to paradise. After a test drive and some negotiation, the deal may be struck, but then, there's a knock at the door.

