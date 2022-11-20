Anchorman: A XXX Parody

Not Available

Top notch anchorman, Ron Burgundy has moved his roots from San Diego to the fine trappings of Los Angeles, CA -- and he has brought the entire Channel 4 News Team with him! Unfortunately, Brian, Brick, and Champ are all unemployed as well. In an effort to restart their once stellar careers, the gang and their fearless leader must join forces with the ever-popular Veronica Corningstone and her all-female team. Can they play "second fiddle" to the ladies? Or is it the ideal news story? No matter what, Ron is getting laid and getting paid...and that goes for everyone!