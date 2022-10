Not Available

Ancient Marks celebrates the 2,000-year-old human body art ritual of tattooing and scarification. World-renowned photographer Chris Rainier traveled for seven years and to more than thirty countries to capture these rare images which intrinsically link culture and the tradition of body marking as a form of initiation, beauty, and highly ritualized ornamentation. This short features original music composed by Anoushka Shankar, daughter of legendary sitarist Ravi Shankar.