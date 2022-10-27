Not Available

And Give My Love to the Swallows

  • War
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

This film, chronicling the last days of Czech resistance fighter Maruska Kuderikova (played by Magda Vasaryova), is based on her diaries. Though she was tortured and eventually executed by the Nazis, her diaries indicate that she was optimistic for the humanity of her captors and did not by any means hate them. Told with simple dignity, this film makes clear why Maruska became a national hero.

Cast

Július VašekFather
Viera StrniskováMother
Hana PastejříkováJarka
Dagmar BláhováJulinka
Magda Vášáryová Maruška Kudeříková

View Full Cast >

Images