Installation, 16mm projection, 3 seconds, continuous loop; 2k projection 17’ 56’’, loop; Framed baryta inkjet print 26x38cm This installation deals with how the claim to an impossibility of ‘witnessing’ the Holocaust is still retained through political speech. With the recurrent rise of Nationalisms throughout the world we must ask ourselves why notions like ‘the unimaginable’ and ‘the unthinkable’ activated whenever a president speaks about warfare?