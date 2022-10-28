And I'll Run to the Ends of the Earth

Not Available

Majka "Chatterbox" is a girl entering adolescence. She was born with a minor disability. While her mother keeps scolding her for the way she walks, her classmates mock her and call her a "duck". Along an innocent first love affair and a secret friendship, she receives little understanding from her parents and lots of malice from her schoolmates. Majka finds refuge with her grandmother and in her own fantasy world. Director Peter Solan made a sensitive portrait of a twelve year-old schoolgirl. The eloquent film language talks to child and adult audiences alike.