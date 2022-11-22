And Man Created Dog

Not Available

While its fearsome ancestor, the wolf, was created by natural selection-it is man that created the dog. This film explores the greatest inter-species friendship on Earth over the course of 40,000 years. Working closely with scientists, we deconstruct the genetic history of your favorite companion and explore how man has consistently re-engineered the dog to adapt to a changing world. An amazing story of how we have taken qualities we cherish from the wolf-loyalty, territory, protection and family-and bred them into a sweet, compliant animal that we call the dog.