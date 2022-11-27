Not Available

And She Could Be Next tells the story of a defiant movement of women of color transforming American politics from the ground up. Filmed during the historic 2018 midterm elections, the series follows organizers and candidates as they fight on behalf of black, brown, immigrant and poor communities–long neglected by politicians and pundits alike. As they harness the power of this New American Majority, And She Could Be Next asks whether democracy can be preserved—and made stronger—by those most marginalized.