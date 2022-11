Not Available

Actor Jimi Mistry has worked with Gurinder Chadha, Roland Emmerich, Edward Zwick and Guy Ritchie, rejecting the Hollywood lifestyle to remain based in the UK. Now he has teamed up with director Steve Jaggi and filmed a love song to Ibiza called And The Beat Goes On. Well-received at both the Ibiza International Music Summit and the Ibiza Film Festival last month.