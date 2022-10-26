Not Available

And the Oscar Goes To...

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Turner Classic Movies

The story of the gold-plated statuette that became the film industry's most coveted prize, And the Oscar Goes To... traces the history of the Academy itself, which began in 1927 when Louis B. Mayer, then head of MGM, led other prominent members of the industry in forming this professional honorary organization. Two years later the Academy began bestowing awards, which were nicknamed "Oscar" and quickly came to represent the pinnacle of cinematic achievement.

Cast

Anjelica HustonNarrator (voice)
Annette BeningHerself - Interviewee
Ellen BurstynHerself - Interviewee
CherHerself - Interviewee
George ClooneyHimself - Interviewee
Billy CrystalHimself - Interviewee

