And the Winner Is...

Not Available

Comedy - The hypocrisy lurking behind politics and small-town life is revealed in this sharp, hilarious satire that finds Centerville shaking up its mayoral election by forcing the candidates to participate in an "Election Pageant." Seven eccentric, competitive locals run for office despite their many flaws, and during the pageant, show off their skills at baby kissing, photo ops, handshaking and other skills needed by a savvy politician. - Jerry Springer, Kevin McClatchy, Doug Kusak