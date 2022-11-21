Not Available

Ever have one of those days where nothing goes right and everything falls apart, everyone is out to get you and there isn't a damn thing you can do....or is there! Life's a bitch!...And then YOU die! A movie about revenge, punishment & showing everyone who screws up your life, that PAYBACKS A BITCH! Follow Sam Wallace as he has the worst day of his entire life! Pray you weren't one of those people who messed up his day or his life, because he is coming back for revenge! And then YOU die!