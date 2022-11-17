And There Were 4

Not Available

Joel, an actor who plays a superhero named, Thrill finds his life in turmoil when a disagreement forces him to leave his home. While Joel reunites with old friends, his fictional character Thrill is forced to make tough decisions as his partner, Scholar sets out to locate superhuman twins: Shift and Militant. The story will take the viewer on a journey as the lives of fictional Thrill and reality based Joel begin to become interwoven as they each encounter completely different individuals with interconnecting journeys of relationships, love, drama and race with both fiction and reality colliding in the end