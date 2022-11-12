And Thereafter II

Not Available

In the 1980s, the Korean student movement generated powerful anti-American feelings in Korean society. The director wonders why it should be - despite this sentiment - that Korean women continue to marry American GIs. In addition, he is curious about what their life is like after their wedding day. Ajuma is a former prostitute who married an American soldier and now lives in New Jersey. From their first meeting until the last, the film project is in danger of being undermined by the conflict between the director and Ajuma. The contrast between the two finally turns into the subject of the documentary. In the story, which is told in an unorthodox way, both of them finally reveal themselves.