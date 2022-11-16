And They May Still Be Alive Today

Not Available

Tired of waiting for love to happen to her Clara (33) decides to make it happen. Passive and kind, Vlad (31) is the perfect partner. Her project? To live the perfect love. Her inspiration? Books, films and folklore. On their first date they plan their perfect love like a project with clear checkpoints. Then they start to play. For a while they are happy. But he hates being alone more than he loves her. This makes her fearful and anxious, and probing his love with little games. He tries to be patient and console her but finally breaks into anger. In desperation she goes swimming far into the sea to test him. He barely manages to save her from drowning. He decides to break up but before, they go to the countryside and play a game becoming fantastic characters from a Romanian fairytale. Fantasy takes over and they will emerge from it more mature. Acting out stops here?