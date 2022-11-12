And We'll Be Happy Again

Not Available

A portrait of the family life in the face of the mother’s passing away. Three growing children, including the film director, have accompanied the ill woman for good or for bad, while in the background there are incidents, incomprehensible at first sight, related to the conflict with the confrontational father. The documentary utilises the means typical for home video and the takes shot using a mobile phone, which are arranged into a non-chronological reconstruction of the state of mind of the three young people.