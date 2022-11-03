AND1 Mixtape Vol. 1

Not Available

And1 Mixtape Volume 1…When this tape hit the b-ball world it was amazing. No one had ever seen a tape like this before. The AND1 Mix tape put together the many different highlights of ballers up in New York’s Rucker Park with the latest music to hit the hip-hop world. Rucker Park is one of the most well known places for ballers around the nation to show off their skills. In volume 1, Rafer “Skip to my Lou” Alston is the main baller featured. He makes defenders look sad in this video. Skip is a playground GOD nowadays, and people finally got to see him in action when this tape hit Footactionos across the nation. The mix tape features new music by Sadat X, Mos Def, and Gzal Genius.