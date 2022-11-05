AND1 Mixtape Vol. 2

Not Available

And1 Mixtape Volume 2…Just added to what made the first one so great. This one had a bunch of different ballers featured in it like Walivy “Main Event” Dixon, Shane (the dribbling machine), Future, Half-Man Half-Amazing, and many more. In this video Main Event dunks on players and over motorcycles. He was dunking everywhere on this tape. Shane and Future showed off their handles and creativity with under the leg passes and nasty crossovers. Most other cats like Half Man Half Amazing were on the receiving end of alley oops from other New York ballers. Volume 2 features new music by Mos Def, Busta Rhymes, Ras Kass, and Deadly Snakes. Both mix tapes were hosted by Set Free.