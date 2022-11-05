AND1 Mixtape vol. 3

Not Available

And1 Mixtape Volume 3…The best Mixtape to date. Everybody was talking about this tape when it hit. Hoopsters who’d never heard of the mix tapes…hell never heard about And1…they even knew about this tape. The baller that makes this worth watching over and over and over again is Hot Sauce. This guy from the ATLANTA is straight up killing folks on this thing, he got moves up his sleeve like his windmill and boomerang that nobody had ever seen before. Another tight baller on this tape is AO from Philly; while he wasn’t getting people as hyped as Sauce was, he still showed off his mad skills. Other Ballers like Future and Main Event were still representing on the tape; you can check out all the Mix tape ballers on the 2001 And1 Mix tape Tour coming to a city near you.