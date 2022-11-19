AND1 Mixtape Vol. 4

Not Available

And1 Mixtape Volume 4….The stuff was too raw…Hot Sauce tore that ish up…Isn’t no way” Well if you hadn’t already attempted all the moves from vol.3…you’ll have a lot to do this summer after checking Vol.4. Main Event, Aircraft, Headache, Shane “the dribbling machine,” 1/2 Man 1/2 Amazing, Hot Sauce, and AO. The Intro is really like a music video, and the cuts at the end ill’ have you Rollin’. Now to the footage…Main Event dunks over some of his friend sitting in chairs…Aircraft takes alleys from about 12 feet in the air and finishes them nicely…Headache is making’ cats look silly, then finishing with authority…Shane crosses anybody in sight…1/2 Man shows off his hops…Then there’s Hot Sauce…well if you thought he was hot in Vol.3, you isn’t seen nothing yet…The Flintstone shuffle was done to perfection…the boomerang had everybody wondering where the ball went…The tapes keep getting better, hosted by Set Free.