Not Available

Volume 6 toured Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, and New York City. The tape introduced former AND1 player and New York streetball legend Tyrone "Alimoe" Evans AKA The Black Widow. The 6'8" Alimoe impressed people with his fancy ball handling moves as well as his slam dunks. This tape also introduced Troy "Escalade" Jackson and was the year he got signed to the AND1 Team.