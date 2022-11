Not Available

This volume shows the hometown and home court of every member of the AND1 team. It began in Philadelphia on the East Coast with Aaron "AO" Owens and finished with Kenny Brunner AKA Bad Santa and Jerry Dupree AKA The Assassin in Los Angeles on the West Coast. This tape officially introduced current AND1 players Andre Poole AKA Sylk and Hugh Jones AKA Baby Shack.