Young Raj Malhotra (Akshay Kumar) lives with his elder brother, Rohit; his sister-in-law Kiran, and a niece. After an accident fractures his leg, he is unable to walk for some time. Due to psychological reasons, he cannot walk even after the fracture heals. When the Malhotras move to Dehra Dun, Raj befriends young Kajal (Dutta), as both share a common passion for airplanes. Kajal encourages Raj to walk, and succeeds. Years later the two continue to be fast friends, and everyone expects them to marry soon. Then Raj is recruited by the Indian Air Force and goes for training for a year and a half. After his training gets over, he rushes to Kajal to propose to her, only to find out that she has given her heart to a multimillionaire, Karan Singhania (Verma), who owns several airplanes and choppers. Raj congratulates Kajal and Karan, but does not reveal his true feelings.