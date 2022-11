Not Available

A handsome television producer, Roi Danisworo, is trapped inside an elevator with a beautiful young writer, Nata Adiswara. Instead of panicking, they are attracted to each other. Their accidental encounter leads to their growing curiosity. Renata is assisted by her best friend, and Roi gets Jimmy’s help. The latter even hires a shaman to learn about Renata, that provides some comic relief. Implicitly, the film suggests old-fashioned beliefs in fate and chance.