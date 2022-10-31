Andaman Girl

Pe (Amarin Nitipon) used to be a famous director who owned tons of award. Today his fame is fading away and Pe doesn't really know what to do until a film investor hires him to direct a porn movie. In the film set, Pe meets Jee (Supaksorn Chaimongkol), a sexy girl who's the lead actor in the movie. Pe falls for Jee without knowing the truth that she's actually a big mafia's daughter who escapes from her wedding. How would Pe handle the situation when Jee is irresistible but her father would take him down if he only touches her?
