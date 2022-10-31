Not Available

In a post-industrial world people are no longer able to dream. A factory run by Mr Terrier sells the frightened, sleepless masses a dreaming experience. Sarah, the single surviving dreamer, sets out to the only place that can provide answers to her strange night-time visions: the dream factory. Her arrival excites Mr Terrier, who is searching for a new dreamer. The visions of the old comatose man, whose dreams Mr Terrier taps into, have become repetitive and dull. He must be replaced. Didi, Sarah's lover, cuts and edits the dreams for Mr Terrier. To avoid Sarah turning out like the old man, Didi must save her. But for Terrier, Sarah holds the future of his company. He kidnaps her, tying her up then forcibly drugging her. After awakening, Sarah comes to realize the repercussions her dreams have had in the real world.