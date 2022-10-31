Not Available

Following the success of 'Prasthanam', Sharvanand will see another movie of his release in a short span. 'Andari Bandhuvaya' is directed and produced by Chandra Siddarth with music by Anoop. Padma Priya who acted in the recently released 'Super Cowboy' is the heroine of the movie along with other supporting actors like Naresh, Krishna Bhagwan, M.S.Narayana, and others. Sources say the movie is a family entertainer with a social message. Sharvanand is fast growing in the film industry. Everyone will have to look out for him!