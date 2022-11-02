Andarivaadu

Not Available

Govinda Rajulu is a mesthri (construction worker) who drinks a lot and lives a care-free life. His son Siddartha, on the other hand, is a popular TV show host and is a more disciplined man — the opposite of his dad. The son gets his father married to Shanti to sober him. Siddartha is in love with Shwetha, who is the daughter of a big-time contractor, Veerendra. Veerendra agrees to get his daughter married but tries to distance the father-son duo as he does not like the father's influence on the son. The situation comes where Shwetha's engagement is called off and she turns vengeful to separate the family. She moves into the house and makes sketches to create differences but fails. The rest of the film is about if she succeeds or not.