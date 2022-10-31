Not Available

Andarivadu

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Andarivaadu (Telugu: అందరివాడు) is a 2005 Tollywood comedy film directed by Srinu Vytla. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Rimi Sen, Tabu and Prakash Raj. This movie was a hit. Govinda Rajulu (Chiranjeevi) is a 'mesthri' who drinks a lot and lives a care-free life. His son Siddartha (Chiranjeevi), on the other hand, is a popular TV show host and is a more disciplined man — the opposite of his dad. The son gets his father married to Shanti (Tabu) to sober him.

Cast

Rimi SenActress
Prakash RajActor
TabuActress
Krishna BhagavanComedy
Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat

View Full Cast >

Images