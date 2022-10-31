Andarivadu

Not Available

Andarivaadu (Telugu: అందరివాడు) is a 2005 Tollywood comedy film directed by Srinu Vytla. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Rimi Sen, Tabu and Prakash Raj. This movie was a hit. Govinda Rajulu (Chiranjeevi) is a 'mesthri' who drinks a lot and lives a care-free life. His son Siddartha (Chiranjeevi), on the other hand, is a popular TV show host and is a more disciplined man — the opposite of his dad. The son gets his father married to Shanti (Tabu) to sober him.