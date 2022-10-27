Andaz Apna Apna

Not Available

Amar and Prem are two rivals who belonging to middle-class families with no scope of future advancement. Both individually, without the knowledge of the other decide to take matters into their hands and find ways to get rich quickly. Chaos and acrimony result when both find each other at loggerheads when both arrive to win the hand of the daughter of multi-millionaire Ram Gopal Bajaj amidst considerable upheavals when Shyam, the twin brother of Ram, decides to do away with Ram and assume his identity and thus take over the estate of the Bajaj family.