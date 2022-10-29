Anders Fjelsted: Lige ved og Voksen

Not Available

Anders Fjelsted have made stand-up since he was 19 years old. Now he is soon 38. Ergo, he ... uh, some years of experience. Back then in '95 was that all a lot about girlfriend problems, stupid parents and hassle by having moved from home to a small apartment. In 2014, his girlfriend became his wife, parents have become grandparents and the apartment has been house with garden. In '95 it was all about beer, pussy and horn music. Today, the beer hangover, pussy has given birth to two children and horn music disturbs nocturnal sleep. Is Donald mon become an adult? It is shown right. Therefore trades Anders' latest show primarily about adult things. Of course delivered with Fjelles usual sense of orientation and childish approach to life. For you may be able to take Fjelsted out of the child, but you can not take the child out of Fjelsted ... Or something like that.