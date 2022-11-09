Not Available

"The Manor," is the macabre tale of mental patient, Amy Hunter and the horrific events that follow her release from Psychiatrist, Dr. Tryvniak . Amy's mother, Jane feels it best to immerse her daughter in the warm, family atmosphere of Anders Manor, inviting Amy's long lost family to join them at the manor. The Manor, however, has deeper plans for the Hunter Family, as gatecrashers and cultists arrive as the nefarious and ancient demonic force, goes to work, in short order, to sew madness and reap blood.