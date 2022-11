Not Available

Julemand 39 (Claus Bue) have made so many mistakes that he is about Santa Claus exam again. He pulls No 13, which appears to be the Andersen family. Now Julemand 39 and his assistant Fritz (Søren Østergaard) have to find the reason why the family Andersen has not celebrated Christmas in 19 years. They have 24 days to find it out.